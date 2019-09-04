The great Home Ruler Charles Stewart Parnell who used to visit friends in Derry in the late 1800s came under attack from Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The Conservative Leader of the House of Commons was speaking ahead of a vote in the British Parliament last night on whether or not MPs would have an opportunity to hold an emergency debate on European Union (Withdrawal) today.

Charles Stewart Parnell and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

"The approach taken today is the most unconstitutional use of this House since the days of Charles Stewart Parnell, when he tried to bung up Parliament.

"Usurping the Executive’s right is unconstitutional, the abuse of emergency debates to do so is unconstitutional and the Bill itself is yet more unconstitutional," said Mr. Rees-Mogg.

Mr. Parnell, whose anniversary falls on October 6, or 'Ivy Day', as the anniversary of his death is known, used to visit Pennyburn House to visit Land Leaguer friends in the late 1800s.

The uilleann piper Brendan McCauley, who released the album, 'The McCartney's of Pennyburn: 1865-1912' in 2015, reported how his great, great, grandfather's son "John, an ardent Land Leaguer and one of Ireland’s first Catholic magistrates" invited Parnell to the Pennyburn Estate in the 1880s.