Video: Julian Smith pays emotional tribute to Jon McCourt and victims as he moves abuse bill at Westminster

The Secretary of State for the North, Julian Smith, has paid tribute to Derry abuse survivor Jon McCourt as he brought the Historical Institutional Abuse (NI) Bill back to Parliament before its dissolution to ensure legislation for a compensation scheme for victims is passed.

Mr. Smith took to his feet just before 2 p.m. to introduce the bill for its second and third readings in the British House of Commons.

The legislation will enable a redress scheme and compensation for the victims of abuse in institutions in the North between 1922 and 1995.