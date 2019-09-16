Video: Medical School plans 'in limbo' because we have no minister, says Willie Hay

The DUP’s Willie Hay has said the proposed Derry Medical School is in ‘limbo’ due to Stormont stalemate.

Speaking in the House of Lords on Monday he said: “The graduate entry medical school business case was submitted to the Department of Health at the start of July, following close engagement with the department and all relevant partners.

Magee College.

“The proposed first academic year of enrolments outlined in the updated business case is 2020-21. The department has worked with Ulster University on the completion of the business case, so the whole issue of the medical school has moved forward.

“However, once again, we are in limbo because we have no Minister to give direction on the funding. The funding is very important to move the whole project on.”

The DUP grandee who takes the title Lord Hay of Ballyore at Westminster added: “I will finish by saying that we must not have a repeat in future of what we have had over the past few years, so that never again can one single party hold NI to ransom and leave us without a government.”