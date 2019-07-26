Video: Secretary of State Julian Smith fields questions on soldier prosecutions, Brexit and violent republicanism in Derry

The newly elected Secretary of State for the North, Julian Smith MP, completed a whistle-stop tour of Derry on his third day in the job on Friday.

He met political and business leaders, paid a visit to the Siege Museum, the Apprentice Boys of Derry Memorial Hall, and took a walk around the Derry Walls.

The Skipton and Ripon MP then fielded questions on whether or not British soldiers should be prosecuted for crimes committed in Ireland in the past, on Brexit, and on the persistence of violent republicanism in Derry.

You can watch his answers to these questions on the video above.