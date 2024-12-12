Willie Hay recounted recently being stopped by Gardaí on the Derry/Donegal border and having his boot and bonnet searched illustrating, he claimed, checkpoints are mounted there on ‘a daily basis’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have had the great argument here about whether we should have a border on the mainland. I live about five miles from the border, in the city of Londonderry, and I cross it regularly.

"I have noticed that the guards have continual checks on the border there now and on all major border roads, because of immigrants using Northern Ireland to get into the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In fact, I was crossing the border very recently and my own car was stopped, with the boot and bonnet checked. There were quite a number of guards, and they were there for some time,” the cross-bench peer declared during a debate on the movement of goods between the North and Britain.

Willie Hay recounted being stopped by Gardaí on the Derry/Donegal border and having his boot and bonnet searched for some time as he claimed checkpoints on the border are a daily reality.

The former Derry mayor claimed arguments about the need to avoid border checks rang hollow when they were occurring regularly.

"Not so long ago, I went to another border road, where we still had checkpoints. We were told that it would be wrong to have checkpoints, but they are happening on a daily basis.

“So, the nonsense that we could not have some sort of checks on the border was, in fact, total lies at the end of the day. But we must find a solution to the problems,” he said, during a debate on the Movement of Goods (Northern Ireland to Great Britain) (Animals, Feed and Food, Plant Health etc.) (Transitory Provision and Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2024.