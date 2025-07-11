Willie Hay says Diplock-style courts necessary given threat and backs non-jury trials until 2027

Willie Hay says he understands why Diplock-style non-jury courts for terror offences are being extended for another two years given the threat level in the North.

The DUP peer said: “The provisions are there to protect potential jurors from intimidation and offer defendants protection from potentially biased jurors in specific cases.

"The extension is also informed by the security situation in NI, including the fact that the threat level from NI-related terrorists has remained at ‘substantial’ since March 2024.

"As we know, non-jury trials take place only in exceptional circumstances. Under the old Diplock scheme, the default was a non-jury trial for certain offences.

“I entirely understand the Government’s reasons for wanting to extend the measures, given the circumstances in NI; those have already been touched on.”

The ex-Assembly speaker was speaking in the British House of Lords Grand Committee as he backed a draft order extending the provisions in the Justice and Security (NI) Act 2007.

This extends non-jury trials until July 31, 2027.