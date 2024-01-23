‘Wobblies’ to host ‘Every Worker Needs a Union’ talk at Derry Radical Bookfair
The ‘Wobblies’ will give a presentation on why 'Every Worker Needs A Union' at 3pm on January 27.
The discussion is open to all union activists, supporters and those interested in considering joining or creating a union wherever they work.
"Learn what makes the IWW different from other business unions and why you should be in a union, a wobblie one!
"If you’re not already a member, consider signing up if you are unemployed, unable to work, or retired,” a spokesperson said.
The presentation and discussion will take place as part of the Bloody Sunday March Committee’s 2024 anniversary programme.
For more details on how to get started in organising where you work, you can also check out the IWW Ireland Branch here: www.onebigunion.ie