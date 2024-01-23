Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Wobblies’ will give a presentation on why 'Every Worker Needs A Union' at 3pm on January 27.

The discussion is open to all union activists, supporters and those interested in considering joining or creating a union wherever they work.

"Learn what makes the IWW different from other business unions and why you should be in a union, a wobblie one!

"If you’re not already a member, consider signing up if you are unemployed, unable to work, or retired,” a spokesperson said.

The presentation and discussion will take place as part of the Bloody Sunday March Committee’s 2024 anniversary programme.