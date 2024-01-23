News you can trust since 1772

‘Wobblies’ to host ‘Every Worker Needs a Union’ talk at Derry Radical Bookfair

The Irish branch of the Industrial Workers of the World will host a discussion and presentation at Derry’s Radical Book Fair in Pilots Row on Saturday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:19 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 15:37 GMT
The ‘Wobblies’ will give a presentation on why 'Every Worker Needs A Union' at 3pm on January 27.

The discussion is open to all union activists, supporters and those interested in considering joining or creating a union wherever they work.

"Learn what makes the IWW different from other business unions and why you should be in a union, a wobblie one!

The Irish branch of the International Workers of the World will hold a discussion at this year's Derry Radical Book Fair titled 'Every Worker Needs A Union'.The Irish branch of the International Workers of the World will hold a discussion at this year's Derry Radical Book Fair titled 'Every Worker Needs A Union'.
"If you’re not already a member, consider signing up if you are unemployed, unable to work, or retired,” a spokesperson said.

The presentation and discussion will take place as part of the Bloody Sunday March Committee’s 2024 anniversary programme.

For more details on how to get started in organising where you work, you can also check out the IWW Ireland Branch here: www.onebigunion.ie

