Woman, 29, shot dead in Creggan

A young woman has been shot dead in Creggan after a gunman opened fire on police during rioting on Thursday.

The Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “Sadly I can confirm that following shots being fired tonight in Creggan, a 29 year old woman has been killed. We are treating this as a terrorist incident and we have launched a murder enquiry.”

Mobile phone footage of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill said: "I am shocked and saddened at the tragic news that a young woman has been shot dead by so-called dissidents in the Creggan estate tonight.

“My first thoughts and that of my party are with the family of the woman killed. This is a senseless loss of life.

“The murder of this young woman is a human tragedy for her family, but it is also an attack on all the people of this community, an attack on our peace process and an attack on the Good Friday Agreement.

“I unreservedly condemn those responsible for killing this young woman."