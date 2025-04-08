Work on deal documentation and legally binding contracts for Derry City Deal being finalised, says O’Dowd

By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:57 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 16:57 BST
Work on the required deal documentation and legally binding contracts for Derry’s most advanced City Deal projects is being finalised.

That’s according to Finance Minister John O’Dowd, who said there has been ‘significant progress across the four city and growth deals’ in the North.

"DC&SDC City Deal signed its deal in September 2024. The council is finalising the required deal documentation and working on legally binding contracts for the most advanced projects, which will allow funding to flow,” said the Finance Minister, when asked about progress at Stormont.

Mr. O’Dowd said the Derry City Deal, alongside the three other deals across the North, would have major impact on regional development.

City Deal partners welcomed the financial deal milestone for Derry and Strabane City Region.City Deal partners welcomed the financial deal milestone for Derry and Strabane City Region.
"The £1.3bn investment in the four city and growth deals will support significant shifts in many of our indicators, such as improving regional balance, creating employment opportunities and increasing productivity.

"The delivery of the projects will make real changes to people's daily lives, to the economy and to the well-being of citizens,” he declared.

