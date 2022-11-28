Speaking after attending the cost-of-living demonstration in Derry at the weekend, the Foyle MLA said:

“Ordinary workers and families across Derry are struggling to pay their bills during this cost-of-living crisis and they need help now.

“They need an Executive formed now and ministers working together around the Executive to put money in their pockets.

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson.

Ciara Ferguson said the DUP boycott had left people at the mercy of a ‘savage Tory budget’.

“The DUP’s cruel boycott of government has held up the £400 energy payment, blocked investment in the health service and compounded the suffering of people on chronic waiting lists.

“Now they have left us at the mercy of a savage Tory Budget that will slash funding for public services and do nothing to support hard-pressed workers and families.

“The Tories have lined the pockets of the rich and the wealthy who are doing very well and pushed up mortgages for the rest of us.

“I want to extend solidarity to all workers who are currently on strike for fair pay and conditions, whether it's nurses, posties or public sector workers.