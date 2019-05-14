'You are in my face, Jim, no more!' - Martina Anderson scolds Jim Allister on live UTV European election debate

Sinn Fein European election candidate, Martina Anderson, reprimanded Traditional Unionist Voice (T.U.V.) candidate, Jim Allister, on live television on Monday evening.

Ms. Anderson, who is from the Bogside in Derry, appeared on UTV's politics programme The View from Stormont with five other European election candidates standing in the North: Diane Dodds (D.U.P.), Naomi Long (Alliance Party), Danny Kennedy (U.U.P.), Colum Eastwood (S.D.L.P.) and Jim Allister (T.U.V.).

Martina Anderson (Sinn Fein) scolding Jim Allister on UTV politics programme The View from Stormont on Monday evening. (Video/Photo: UTV)

Mr. Allister was expressing his views on how a so-called 'No Deal' Brexit would impact upon the North when Ms. Anderson reminded him that the North of Ireland voted overwhelmingly in favour of the United Kingdom remaining within the E.U. in the 2016 referendum.

"The people voted to remain, Jim," said Ms. Anderson.

"Don't you talk to me about democracy - you set out with the bomb and the bullet," reacted Mr. Allister angrily.

Mr. Allister then proceeded to raise his voice at Ms. Anderson.

"You are a vicious bomber," added Mr. Allister.

The programme's presenter, Paul Clarke, was chairing the debate and interrupted Mr. Allister to allow Ms. Anderson the chance to reply.

"I think Jim needs some manners," said Ms. Anderson.

Then, a short while later, Ms. Anderson reprimanded Mr. Allister a second time.

"That's twice Jim and I am going to ask Jim, who is sitting beside me, to please have a little bit of manners because you are in my face - no more!."

The candidates contesting the European election in the North are Jim Allister (TUV), Martina Anderson (Sinn Féin), Clare Bailey (Green Party), Amandeep Bhogal (Conservative and Unionist Party), Diane Dodds (DUP), Colum Eastwood (SDLP), Robert Hill (UKIP- Unionists for Brexit) Danny Kennedy (Ulster Unionist Party), Naomi Long (Alliance), Neil McCann (Independent) and Jane Morrice (Independent).