'Your safety and well-being are paramount' - Western Trust boss tells staff amid fears over racist attacks

The Western Health and Social Care Trust has expressed its abhorrence and concern over the recent violence across these isles as it recognised ‘the invaluable contributions of its diverse workforce, particularly those from ethnic minority backgrounds’.

The Trust’s Chief Executive, Neil Guckian also re-emphasised the local health body’s ‘steadfast commitment’ to the principles of equality, compassion, and respect for all.

Mr McGuckian was speaking after a wave of racist violence saw individuals, businesses and homes attacked in the north and in Britain, while many people who live and work here have spoken of how they are currently living in fear in light of the sickening attacks.

Mr Guckian said: "To our staff, especially those from ethnic minority backgrounds, I want to express our unwavering support. You are valued members of our team, and your safety, dignity, and well-being are paramount.

MLAs and party representatives pictured with Western Trust staff at Altnagelvin Hospital this week.

"Our Trust is founded on values of equality and respect, with compassion and collaboration at the heart of everything we do. As healthcare professionals and members of the community, it is our duty to stand firmly against any form of hatred or discrimination."

The Trust said it was dedicated to ensuring that all staff members feel safe and respected.

"No one should feel unsafe or unwelcome in their workplace or community," Mr Guckian said. "We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone is respected and protected."

As part of ongoing engagement on the matter, Mr Guckian this week met with local MLAs and other elected representatives to discuss the Trust’s commitment and actions, and for them to hear directly from staff about their concerns.

Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian has spoken of the Trusts support for its staff.

“The Trust has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and discrimination. Staff members are encouraged to report any behaviour that does not align with the Trust's values, and we are reaching out to staff through our well established internal channels and offering support with transport and any other issues should they arise,” he said, adding:

"In these challenging times, we must reaffirm our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and stand together as one community," Mr Guckian urged.

"Our community should be judged by how we support each other including those feeling the most vulnerable. I want to pay tribute to our staff for their continued dedication and for upholding the values that make the Trust a place of care and respect.”

"I would also like to acknowledge our local representatives who stood with us today to reassure our staff that we are with them at all times.

"Finally I would like to thank our local agencies, namely the PSNI, Derry City and Strabane District Council and our local community groups that are working tirelessly to support our staff, their families and the communities in which they live in.”