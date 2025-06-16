Newly elected Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Ruairí McHugh, this week hosted Independent MP Zarah Sultana at the conclusion of her visit to Derry under the auspices of the Bloody Sunday Trust.

On Sunday evening, Ms Sultana delivered a keynote address in Derry’s Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin to mark the 15th anniversary of the publication of the Saville Inquiry into 1972’s Bloody Sunday.

“It was a pleasure to host Ms Sultana in the Mayor’s Chamber of the Guildhall this morning,” the Mayor said.

“It was not lost on any of us that the Guildhall was the intended destination of the fateful anti-internment march that was attacked on January 30 1972,” Mr McHugh said following their meeting.

Zara Sultana MP with Mayor McHugh, Maeve McLaughlin from the Bloody Sunday Trust, and Sinn Féin Councillors.

“I was pleased to commend Ms Sultana for her keynote address last night marking the 15th anniversary of the Saville Inquiry publication. Her words were a timely reminder that we cannot stand idly by when we see people suffering around the world. As the Bloody Sunday Trust says, our mantra must be ‘One World, One Struggle’.

“As the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, I am committed to continuing and promoting our republican tradition of internationalism and global solidarity.

"The escalation of conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing genocide in Gaza are reminders that there is more to be done. We must promote the cause of peace and dialogue in every forum that we participate in as political representatives. I again thank Ms Sultana for her example and the clarity of her message.”

Over the course of the weekend, Zarah, who is Independent MP for Coventry South, also met with members of the Bloody Sunday Trust at the Museum of Free Derry on Saturday afternoon, ahead of delivering the lecture on Sunday to mark the 15th aniversary of the publication of the Saville Report.

Zara Sultana MP with Mayor McHugh.

Ms Sultana has regularly used her platform to champion the global anti-war movement and the promotion of peace and dialogue to resolve conflicts. She has been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, both before and during her parliamentary career.

Zarah Sultana was suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party in 2024, after opposing the continuation of the two-child benefit cap.

Speaking about her Derry trip she said: “It is a deep honour to be invited to deliver this lecture in Derry, marking 15 years since the publication of the Saville Report. The Bloody Sunday families' tireless pursuit of truth and justice in the face of state violence and denial is a testament to the power of dignity, courage and collective action.

“As the Member of Parliament for Coventry South — a city shaped by its own legacy of war, peacebuilding and a proud Irish diaspora — I carry with me the memory of communities that know too well the price of injustice and the importance of never forgetting.

“From Derry to Coventry to Gaza, we must insist on truth, accountability and human rights. Peace cannot be built on silence or impunity, it must be rooted in justice.”