Poppies will be worn by workers again before Easter Lillies

Derry City & Strabane District Council workers will don poppies again in Autumn before lilies are ever pinned by their colleagues at Easter.

In a report to DC&SDC Governance & Strategic Planning Committee Council’s Lead Human Resources Officer, Paula Donnelly, revealed a new policy permitting the wearing of the lily will not be ready this year.

Last December the Council approved “the wearing of lillies and poppies in the workplace for an appropriate period of time subject to consultation with employees” and equality screening.

But at the G&SP February Committee, Ms. Donnelly reported the policy first must considered by a HR Policy Working Group over February/March 2019. It will then be forwarded to the Equality Commission and the Council’s Employment Law Solicitors, which will take three months. A Decade of Centenaries Working Group will consider the policy in June/July with a report to be brought back to the G&SP Committee in September.