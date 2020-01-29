Popular fish and chip shops in Derry, Limavady & Strabane areas hitting the spot as they make shortlist for awards

Several popular fish and chip shops across in the north west have made the shortlist in the annual NI awards.

AB Events has recently announced the NI Fish and Chip Shop Awards top five shops in 15 categories via its public voting system.

The awards aim to “recognise and reward those chip shops serving up the best in Northern Ireland, both in terms of product and customer service”.

The awards voting commenced on November 1 with a public voting system to narrow down the 211 different fish and chip shops and catering vans that registered for the awards.

The five finalists in the Doherty’s Meats Best Fish & Chip Shop in County Derry are... Bridie’s Takeaway, The Chippy Limavady, Tommy’s Fish and Chips, Ballykelly, Chequers Riverside and Mels Traditional Fish N chips in Maghera.

Local favourite Doherty’s are themselves up for an NI award with Doherty’s Street Kitchen shortlisted in the Butlers Events Best Fish & Chip Shop Catering Van, alongside Grubs Up,Strabane.

Meanwhile The Ranch Takeaway in Sion Mills and The Arches in Victoria Bridge have made the shortlist in the The Urban Print & Embroidery Best Fish & Chip shop Menu.

Another Sion Mills takeaway, Joe’s Traditional Fish & Chips has made the grade in the shortlist for The Duct Services Best Fish & Chip Shop in County Tyrone, alongside The Hatch in Strabane.

The competition will now go to the final stage of the contest which is the judging stage.

Each of the chip shops that made it to the final will have three industry judges coming to their shops over the coming days.

The average of the nominated scores will then be counted and checked to see the overall winner in each category.

The Main Gala event takes place in the Europa Hotel on February 22, where everyone will discover the best chip shops, catering vans, menus and front of shops in each county in the north.

There are also awards for best newcomer, sit in and a special coveted lifetime achievement on the night.

Contact the team through social media or info@nifishandchipshopawards.co.uk for any ticket information or entry for next years awards.

For more info see: www.nifishandchipshopawards.co.uk/