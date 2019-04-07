Port chair takes up blood transfusion role at £7.3k p.a.

The Port & Harbour Commissioners Chair, Bonnie Anley, has been newly-appointed Non-Executive Chair to the NI Blood Transfusion Service.

Her term commenced on April 1, 2019 and will run to March 31, 2023.

The Department of Health said the role will carry a time commitment of two days a month and attract an annual remuneration of £7,370. That works out at £307 a day and £29,480 over the four years.

Ms. Anley has been in the transport sector for over 25 years. She has been involved in the governance of commercial and third sector organisations for the same length of time.

She has been Chair of Derry’s Port and Harbour Commissioners since 2014.

She is also a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Northern Ireland Committee.

Ms. Anley is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin (MA) and a graduate of Queens University Belfast (MSc); she is a Chartered Director and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors.