Portable cabin for Culmore park would cost £48,000 in total

It would cost £48,000 to provide a portable cabin as a base for the Culmore Community Partnership (CCP) in Culmore Country Park, it’s been estimated. Last month the CCP requested Derry City & Strabane District Council’s assistance in setting up a base in the park. Council officers have now costed the provision of such a facility, having been requested to do so by the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.

The cabin itself would cost £20,000 with site works costing £5,000. The cost of electricity (£7,500), oil heating (£3,000), communications (£6,000) and water supply and waste water connections (£6,500) brings the total up to almost £50,000. At present no budget provision has been made by the local authority with regard to the proposal.