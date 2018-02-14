Potential disruption during city centre waterworks

Northern Ireland Water have warned of potential disruption due to ground investigation works in the Derry’s city centre from next week.

The investigation works along the Foyle Street and Water Street areas will involve the excavation of a number of trial holes and boreholes to confirm the location of existing services, and assess ground conditions.

The boreholes are planned to commence on Monday, February 19, and will take around two weeks to complete.

Subsequent to this, work will start on the trial holes during the week beginning March 5.

“We anticipate that this work will also take approximately two weeks to complete,” an NI Water spokesperson said.

“The investigation works are being completed to assist with the planning of a new sewer project planned for the area, which we anticipate will take place later this year.

“In order to reduce disruption in this area of the city centre as much as possible, all of these works have been scheduled to take place at night between 7.30pm to 7.30am Monday to Friday.

“NI Water has liaised closely with the City Centre Initiative during the planning of these works, and will continue to liaise with all of the key stakeholders in this area throughout this programme of work to try to minimise disruption as far as possible.”

She added: “Detailed traffic arrangements have been discussed with the Department for Infrastructure to try to minimise the impact of these works on residents, road users and the public.

“In order for the work to be carried out safely and protect the safety of the public, road users and construction workers, it will be necessary to have localised temporary lane closures in place during the works.

“A short road closure may also be required to facilitate the trial holes and appropriate signage will be in place. Vehicular access will be maintained for the businesses and residents where possible and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

“Traffic management will be in place as the scheme progresses and diversion routes will be in place where appropriate.

“NI Water and our contractor BSG Civil Engineering would like to thank the public and local businesses for their patience and co-operation and assure the public that we will do everything we can to reduce disruption while we complete this essential investigation work. Customer queries should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440088”