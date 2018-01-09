Poundstretcher confirm Buncrana Road store fit-out set to commence

Poundstretcher have confirmed that the fit out at their new Derry store will begin next week.

The company’s property director, Tim Shattock, told the ‘Journal’ that the new store at Faustina Retail Park, off Buncrana Road, will then open to the public by mid-February.

Poundstretcher had hoped to have the store ready in time for the pre-Christmas shopping period, but outstanding issues had prevented this from happening.

Mr. Shattock confirmed that these issues have now been resolved.

“We are starting a fit out on January 15,” he said, adding: “The store will open within four weeks from that date.”

The new store will be located between The Range Store and Dunelm Mill .

The Range opened its first branch in the city in place of the former B&Q Superstore on the site, creating 80 new jobs for the city.

Poundstretcher is due to take up residence in the remaining part of the building.

Poundstretcher has not had a presence in the city since its Bishop Street store- the first chain discount retailer of its kind to locate to the city - was destroyed in a fire in July 2015.

Around 50 fire-fighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which broke out at night time and left the four-storey building in a dangerous state .

The intense fire also resulted in damage to neighbouring business properties.

All 15 staff who worked at the Bishop Street store were deployed to other locations in the north west following the fire.

Poundstretcher representatives have repeatedly stated since that it is aiming to move back into the same building in the city centre once it is ready to be re-fitted and re-opened.

Mr. Shattock confirmed that there remained outstanding issues with contract works centred around pricing.

“That will take a few months to resolve,” he said.

Poundstretcher announced in July 2016 that, due to demand in the city, it was launching a new trial delivery service to Derry from its Omagh premises, as it had at that stage been unable to find temporary premises to trade in.

The new Derry store will be the latest of over 400 Poundstretcher stores across Britain and the north.

Established in 1981, Poundstretcher is a discount retailer selling food, toiletries, household goods, garden materials, kitchenware, bedding and bathroom products.

It also stocks home furniture, electrical goods and children’s toys as well as pet care products within the brands ‘Pet Hut’ section.