PPS reviewing decision not to prosecute suspect

The Public Prosecution Service is to review a decision not to prosecute a suspect in relation to the death of Jordan McConomy.

Mr McConomy was 19 and a trainee joiner when he died following what police described as an altercation in the early hours of September 24, 2017 in the William Street area.

Family and friends held a vigil at the weekend to mark Jordan’s 21st birthday.

A spokesperson for the PPS said: “The PPS can confirm it has received a request to review a decision to not prosecute one suspect reported in relation to the tragic death of 19-year-old Jordan McConomy.

“As this review is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment any further at this stage.”