Praise for Council for carrying out Brooke Park boundary wall repairs

Derry City and Strabane District Council has been praised for conducting repairs to the Brooke Park boundary wall at Creggan Road.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the beginning of restoration work on the wall which, he said, had seen better days.

He said the work was vital to ensure the safety of pedestrians and local residents.

“I am extremely grateful to the Council for carrying out the work to the wall which was crumbling and in a very poor state of repair.

“The repairs mean there will be no danger to pedestrians and the external wall will be restored to its original condition,” he said.

It’s more good news for users of the popular green space in the heart of the Westbank.

The park was recently awarded ‘Green Heritage Site Accreditation’ for the management of its historic features

Dating back to 1839 it is known as the ‘peoples’ park’ and is named after James Hood Brooke who willed land for the creation of a space for outdoor recreation for the people of Derry when he died in 1865.