Praise for street art project to tackle ‘obscene’ graffiti

Sinn Fein Councillor Kevin Campbell at the play park in Creggan.
Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Campbell has welcomed the transformation of the entrances to the Creggan Play Park through positive graffiti.

Councillor Campbell said the new street art make-over has been “a breath of fresh air.”

Speaking about the facility he said: “This park was a long hard battle for the community an voluntary sector to achieve.

“The Creggan area which has a population of around 11,000 for years had nowhere for the children to play. “Today there are a number of play facilities to accommodate this.

“The entrance to this particular park was the target for a long time for unsightly and often obscene graffiti. Today it has been transformed into a welcoming entrance for children and families a like.

“Its was breath of fresh air for the area.”

Colr. Campbell praised all those involved in helping to advance the project, which he said has led to a positive enhancement of the area.

“I think a big thank you is deserved to those who secured the funding for this transformation and the artists and especially the children who designed it,” Councillor Campbell said.