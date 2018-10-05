Precious Life to send ‘clear message’ at Derry Civil Rights Commemoration March

Pro-life group Precious Life have said they will attend the Civil Rights Commemoration March in Derry on Saturday 6th October to defend “the fundamental right to life of unborn children”.

The Commemoration March which begins at Duke Street at 3pm in Saturday and is sponsored by Sinn Féin, will mark the 50th anniversary of the historic Civil Rights March in the Derry 50 years ago in 1968.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that the north will be next following the repeal of the Eighth Amendment in the south of Ireland, adding that no woman in Ireland will be left behind.

Director of Precious Life Bernadette Smyth said: “Our message will be clear - ‘Civil Rights begin in the Womb’.”

She said Precious Life planned to send a “clear message” to Sinn Féin that they will not stand for any abortion agenda.

She said: “Sinn Féin campaigned for the removal of all legal protection for unborn babies in the Republic of Ireland with the repeal of the 8th Amendment. And leading members of the Party recently signed a letter calling for the ‘decriminalisation’ of abortion in Northern Ireland, which would make it legal to kill babies in the womb right up to the moment of birth.

“Northern Ireland has seen enough bloodshed throughout ‘the Troubles’ following 1968, without now killing the most innocent and defenceless in society - our unborn children.”

Bernadette Smyth added: “On Saturday, we expect a large number of pro-life people from across Northern Ireland to attend the March and use their voices to speak out for the most fundamental right of all – the right to life. Women and their unborn children must be protected from the injustice, inequality, and brutality of abortion.”

Speaking at the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis back in June, party leader Mary Lou McDonald said:

“The Eighth Amendment has been repealed. This Ard Fheis has voted to decide party policy and we now move forward together, united in our determination to see the necessary legislation passed without delay. That is our duty to all the women of Ireland.

“Change is coming. There is nothing to fear in that change. And let me say this loud and clear – the North is next. No woman will be left behind.

“Every woman who calls this island home must have access to compassionate medical care at home.”

She added: “In the new Ireland we are building women will finally have our place as equals.

“We need a step-change in how society views and treats women. Not half measures or concessions. I am talking about full equality.

“I am talking about a new Ireland in which women are no longer forced to the side-lines. An Ireland where women are on the pitch and leading the team. Repeal of the Eighth Amendment was only the start.”