Presidential hopeful Duffy wants rail corridor from Derry to Kerry

Irish Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy believes there should be a rail, road and broadband corridor stretching from Derry to Kerry.

Mr. Duffy, one of three venture capitalists from the Irish version of 'Dragons' Den' who is seeking a nomination for the presidency, made the comments during an address to Kerry County Council on Monday.

“I believe there should be a rail, road and broadband corridor running from Derry to Kerry to help development along with western seaboard,” he said.

The businessman is one of three panellists who have appeared in the reality TV series who wants to run for the presidency.

The other two seeking endorsements are Seán Gallagher and Derry man Peter Casey.

Mr. Duffy got the nod from Meath County Council yesterday but still needs the approval of three more local authorities if his name is to appear on the ballot paper at the end of October.