Pride events to mark LGBT awareness week

The Foyle Pride Festival is next week hosting a series of events to mark LGBT awareness week.

This year’s theme is visibility and the Pride Committee said that it had increased the number of events and partner organisations this time round following on from the success of last year.

The week starts with the Launch of LGBT Awareness Week in Holywell Trust on Monday, May 14, at 12.30 p.m, which will reflect on how life has improved for the LGBT community in Derry over the past 35 years and on work that still needs to be done.

A spokesperson for the Foyle Pride Festival said: “Visibility is so important, because we want to foster an environment where the LGBT community is confident and visible in all areas of our society. Visibility is key in schools, community groups, in doctors’ offices and in pubs.

“Visibility and solidarity is necessary to ensure safety, equality, love and support is every person’s experience regardless of their sexual orientation or their gender identity.”

The Rainbow Project will launch its Community Map of LGBT safe spaces on Tuesday, while the Rainbow Project, Foyle Pride and UNISON will host a well-being day on Wednesday.

The Rainbow Project is launching its creative writing podcast on Thursday, while Foyle Pride is hosting an event on Friday night entitled ‘Journeys’ to highlight the many diverse experiences of members of the local LGBT community.

The week will culminate with the second annual Foyle Pride Family Fun Day at St. Columb’s Park House on Sunday May 20 at 1 p.m., with activities including a dog show extravaganza, a bouncy castle and craft fair.

For a full list of events, times and locations, visit the Foyle Pride Festival Facebook page or contact eimear@foylepridefestival.com