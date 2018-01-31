Primark staff at Lisnagelvin can relocate to Derry city centre

All employees at the Primark store earmarked for closure in Lisnagelvin will be offered "relocation opportunities" at the retail giant's premises in Derry city centre

In a statement, the company said its store on Newmarket Street would undergo a major refurbishment and all 61 staff affected by the decision to close the Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre outlet would be given the opportunity to work there.

"In light of this investment and as our lease is now expiring, we have decided to close our Lisnagelvin store in Derry which is one of our older and smaller stores," said a Primark spokesperson.

"All Lisnagelvin employees will be offered relocation opportunities at our 32,700 sq ft store in Newmarket Street, which is less than two miles away away."

The Primark store in Lisnagelvin will close on Saturday April 7, 2018.

Employees who do not wish to relocate to Newmarket Street will be given the chance to relocate to other Primark stores throughout the North.