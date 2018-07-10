Private parking fines dampen trade: Jackson

Parking fines issued by private companies in Derry should be phased out, according to Sinn Féin Councillor, Christopher Jackson, who said they were discouraging local trade.

Colr. Jackson was speaking after receiving a number of complaints from motorists who had been issued with tickets at the Crescent Link Retail Park.

He said: “I received a number of complaints from people who received these parking tickets whilst using the car park at the Crescent Link Retail Park in the Waterside.

“They were very upset on returning to their cars after visiting the shops there to find these parking tickets placed on their vehicles. This problem has been happening in Derry for over six years now and still we haven’t got legal clarity on the status of these parking tickets.”

Back in 2012, UK Parking Control, warned motorists who refused to pay fines issued at the Waterside retail park, that there was “a clear legal basis” for bringing a civil breach of contract case against them.

However, six years on Colr. Jackson said anyone who found themselves in this situation should contact their solicitor for advice.

He called for an end to such parking fines.

“I also think it has long since passed the time that these fines should have ceased. All local businesses are finding it hard to compete with online sales and we trying to encourage consumers to use our local shops, not turning them off over the fear of getting a parking fine.”