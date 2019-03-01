Pro-life republican party Aontú hosts first Derry cumann ahead of elections

The first cumann in Derry City of the new pro-life republican party, Aontú has been formed.

Named after Anne Devlin, collaborator with Robert Emmet in the failed rising of 1803 and victim of State torture and imprisonment, the Derry cumann will stand candidates in Derry in this year’s local elections.

Aontú was established in November 2018 by Peadar TobínTD, who resigned from Sinn Féin following his suspension after he voted against the recent abortion legislation.

A spokesperson said: “We advocate for Life, Unity and Economic Justice. Our vision is of an Ireland where life is respected at every stage. The unborn, those who have additional needs physically or mentally, the aged and infirm, and those whom our current economic system has left dispossessed, should all be cherished equally. These principles will inform all of our policies.

“Our pro-life laws, which have saved the lives of at least 100,000 of our fellow citizens in the north since the introduction of abortion in Britain, are under serious and imminent threat.

“The suppression and censorship of alternative views within the current political establishment must cease for democracy to have any meaning. To do nothing is not an option.”