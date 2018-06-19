Probe highlights land ownership issues

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has said that a redigitised mapping of green spaces in the Creggan area of Derry has highlighted a numbers of issues around ownership.

Councillor Campbell was speaking after meeting with the liaison officer for Supporting Communities and other statutory agencies this week to carry out a scoping exercise around issues that need addressed in the estate.

“A number of problems were highlighted including areas in around Bligh’s Lane and Greenwalk,” Colr. Campbell said.

“The major issue in Greenwalk, which is a large open green space, was the lack grass maintenance. I raised this issue with both the Housing Executive and the Council.

“It emerged during the mapping exercise that the main roundabouts in Creggan and the green areas in Greenwalk are divided between statutory agencies.

The agencies are now working through a process of resolving ownership issues and the transfer and upkeep of the lands.

“In the long term this will work itself out but in the interim we are being left with the situation that many of these green spaces are being left with uncut grass and overgrown vegetation.

“I have now got an agreement between the various agencies that they will work together to resolve these issues, which will hopefully be resolved in the next number of weeks,” Colr. Campbell added.