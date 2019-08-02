Prof. Colin Harvey says Irish unity must be explored

Derry human rights expert Professor Colin Harvey has said it would be irresponsible not to explore Irish reunification as a means of continuing our membership of the EU.

He asked: “Why do so many still hide from a reality that is being forced upon us? Irish unity is one way back to the EU. It would be irresponsible not to talk about this. In the face of growing belligerence from the British government, there is much wisdom in having a focused conversation about how we share this island. More and more people do accept that this is a radically new context that demands fresh thinking.”

Prof. Harvey said those calling for a ‘People’s Vote’ should accept “there is a logical next step” if they are thwarted.

“It is time to plan and prepare for giving people on this island a say on the constitutional future. There is a mechanism to allow us to determine our own fate in the face of a British government that is walking further away from the values that underpin the GFA,” he declared.