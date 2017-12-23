Progress on new city taxi ranks

Talks to secure three new taxi ranks in the city will take place in the new year.

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion this week met with officials from Transport NI to discuss the matter.

She said: “We are actively working to secure a new city centre taxi rank to make it easier for both customers and taxi drivers as well as to help improve safety in the city centre.

“Plans for additional taxi ranks at three locations in the city are progressing to the next stage.

“In January, there will be a consultation on the three new proposed ranks at Shipquay Street, Police Court Street - off Strand Road - and Spencer Road.

“The proposed Shipquay Street rank will operate from 10pm to 6am and will, hopefully, make it easier and safer for people to get home at night.

“If approved, it will mean the number of taxi rank spaces in the city centre will be almost doubled.

“We will also meet in the new year to discuss plans for a pilot scheme for taxi rank marshals, the first of its kind in the North, in Derry.

“This is all part of efforts to help improve safety in the city centre and to support our night time economy,” said Mrs McCallion.