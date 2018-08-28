Progress on Strathfoyle Greenway plans welcomed

The approval of funding to purchase plots of land for the Strathfoyle Greenway project has been welcomed.

Youth & Community worker Paul Hughes said it was hoped the one outstanding piece of land will be resolved within weeks, as he called on council and the government departments to secure all necessary funding to see the project through.

“All of us at the Enagh Youth Forum are delighted that plans are progressing,” he said. “We continue to meet on a monthly basis with other community representatives, council representatives, local Councillors Gus Hastings and Paul Fleming and MLA Mark H Durkan. Council have now approved funds to purchase a number of public lands along the proposed Greenway route including NIHE lands, DCSDC lands, Lands at Oakgrove College and lands at the Western Trust Gransha Site.”

Mr. Hughes thanked all residents who signed their online petition and all involved in the Greenway Steering Group.