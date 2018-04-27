Proposal to merge two Derry bus routes

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has advised local people that there is to be changes to the main bus routes that service parts of the Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street and Creggan areas.

The proposals are to merge the current Foyle Metro services 7a to Lone Moor Road and 8a to Creggan.

Councillor Kelly said: “I have been informed by Translink that there are a number of proposed changes from July 2 to what is currently known as the Lone Moor and Creggan routes.

“It’s been apparent for some time that there has been delays to the service which is being held up in traffic in the vicinity of Laburnum Terrace and Francis Street and somethings need to change.

“So the new routes will avoid this area and take a new route which will go through the city centre then onwards. It will see an increased level of service to Bishop Street, Brandywell and Lone Moor Road through to Creggan.

“Like all changes we will see how it goes and liaise with Translink if passengers have any concerns.”

Translink have said that the possible affects of this proposed change would be the removal of service from Laburnum Terrace and Francis Street, “where services are getting delayed as a result of car parking on both sides of the road.”

The proposals would also result in an increased level of service to Bishop Street, Brandywell and the Lone Moor areas.

For the first time the bus to Creggan will also serve The Diamond area of the city.

It is proposed that the service will start and finish at Quayside Shopping Centre on the Strand Road.

There will also be additional links to schools in the Creggan area.

Translink have said however that there will no longer be a link from Creggan to the Cathedral area.