Protest as road safety campaign in The Moor area stepped up

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has said her party is stepping up its road safety campaign in the Moor Ward.

She was speaking after party activists and local residents held a protest at a major road junction in the Bogside which interconnects Elmwood Terrace,Eastway Road, Laburnum Terrace and Westland Street.

Councillors were among those who took part in the road safety protest.

Speaking to the Journal she said: “We chose this junction as it is one of the busiest in the area and during the time we held the protest it was amazing the amount of vehicles that actually travelled through it be that cars ,vans, buses and lorries.

“As this is a built-up area the speed limit is 30mph but residents have told me that the majority of vehicles are travelling well in excess of that.

“It’s very clear that due to the volume and speed of traffic signage is required and that could take many forms, be that new signs on lampposts, illuminated signage or 30mph painted on the road.

“We are open to talk about all that to find lasting solutions.

“The current situation cannot continue indefinitely .

“Accompanied by local residents we will keep this going until there is a positive outcome,” Colr. Duddy said.