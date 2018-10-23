Protesters taking part in day of action at border praised for taking stance

Those who gathered at the Derry Donegal border for a day of action in protest at Brexit have been praised.

The Brexit day of action rally was held on Saturday in Killea Village.

Speaking after the event, Sinn Féin representative Hayleigh Fleming said: “I wish to commend everyone who attended Saturday’s rally, which highlighted the deep and widespread concerns of those living along the Derry- Donegal border about the impact of Brexit.”

Ms. Fleming said that the protest also highlighted “the urgent need for these concerns to be addressed by the Irish and British Governments”.

She added: “The uncertainty which is already damaging trade and investment and impacting on cross-border business will be as nothing compared to the hardships which will ensue with the imposition of tariffs and the restriction of the free movement of goods, services and people on this island.”

The protest was held amid growing concern over the impact Brexit will have on people in the border area.