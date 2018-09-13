PSNI appeal after ‘barbaric’ shooting in Derry

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a “barbaric” paramilitary style shooting in Derry last night, Wednesday 12 September.

It was reported that shortly before 9.25pm three unknown men forced their way into a house in Oakland Park in the Creggan area of the city and shot a 20-year-old male who was in the house at the time.

The man sustained three gunshot wounds to his legs.

A woman and two children who were also in the house at the time were not injured but left shaken by their ordeal.

Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton, Criminal Investigation Branch, said: “This was a sickening and brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence. This man’s injuries may well be life-changing.

“These attacks are barbaric and are about people cementing their own status and control over communities.

“Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of others. They have no place in our society and their actions should be condemned by all.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information about this attack to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1272 12/09/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”