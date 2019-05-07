PSNI appeal over missing man

The PSNI is appealing for information on a man missing since Saturday, May 5 who is understood to have made his way to Donegal.

Police in Dungannon are seeking information on William McConnell from the Fivemiletown area in Tyrone.

Mr McConnell was last seen at around 2pm on Saturday, May 5.

His plan that day was to get a bus to Omagh but then ended up in Enniskillen. Mr McConnell then made his way to the Donegal area.

If you see Mr McConnell or know of his whereabouts or have been in contact with him, call the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 1086 6/5/19.

Mr McConnell does not have his medication with him and his family are extremely worried.