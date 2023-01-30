News you can trust since 1772
PSNI at scene of sudden death with enquiries ongoing

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have confirmed that they remain at the scene of a sudden death in Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 12:17pm

Police cordons were established at approximately 8pm on Sunday evening and PSNI forensic officers attended the scene.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed they are making enquiries.

In a statement on Monday, the PSNI said: “Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death in the Drumleck Gardens area of Derry / Londonderry. Enquiries are ongoing.”

