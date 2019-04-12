PSNI: Contaminated cocaine alert for Derry

Police have warned people across Derry to be aware that potentially contaminated batches of the illegal drug cocaine could be circulating locally.

A warning that those taking the drugs could end up seriously ill has been issued.

Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit said: “Police have received information that there may be a contaminated supply of cocaine in the County Antrim and County Londonderry areas.

“The information suggests that anybody consuming these drugs could experience serious adverse effects.”

He added: “All drugs carry risks and have the potential to be a poison. I’d appeal to anyone with any information on these or other suspected drugs in their community to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively people can provide information through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”