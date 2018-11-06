PSNI have record of Brexit related crimes

The PSNI have confirmed there have been two 'Brexit' related crimes in the North since a majority of people in the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.

Both were instances of criminal damage, the force have revealed.

The PSNI were asked to provide details where the word 'Brexit' was cited in an investigating officer's report.

"There are two offences recorded where the word “Brexit” is cited in the crime report or description of the offence since June 23, 2016. Both were criminal damage," police said.