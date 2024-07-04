PSNI in Derry issue appeal to help trace missing woman who may be in Belfast
Police have issued an appeal to help trace a missing woman.
A PSNI spokesperson said on Wednesday night: “Police in Derry/Londonderry are appealing for information regarding missing person Shannen Donnell, 29 years old, who was last seen yesterday [Tuesday] and may now be in the Belfast area.
"Family are growing increasingly concerned for Shannen.
"Shannen has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dress with a pink jacket.
"If you have any information that might assist police please contact 101 quoting reference 1329 - 02/07/24.”
