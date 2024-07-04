PSNI in Derry issue appeal to help trace missing woman who may be in Belfast

By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Jul 2024, 09:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have issued an appeal to help trace a missing woman.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Wednesday night: “Police in Derry/Londonderry are appealing for information regarding missing person Shannen Donnell, 29 years old, who was last seen yesterday [Tuesday] and may now be in the Belfast area.

"Family are growing increasingly concerned for Shannen.

"Shannen has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dress with a pink jacket.

"If you have any information that might assist police please contact 101 quoting reference 1329 - 02/07/24.”

Related topics:PSNIDerryPoliceBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.