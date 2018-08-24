PSNI out and proud with rainbow coloured Land Rovers as Foyle Pride turns 25

Derry's getting into the mood for the 25th annual Foyle Pride parade in the city on Saturday with even the PSNI getting in on the act with their rainbow liveried Land Rovers.

The force said its officers will be out and proud around the city during the celebrations tomorrow and more than happy to pose for pictures.

"Our Pride Land Rovers will be around the city tomorrow. If you see them come say hi.

"Get your picture taken," the PSNI posted on its social media feeds.

Derry's political representatives are also backing the carnival with several remarking how appropriate it was that it will be led by several leading participants in the civil rights movement of 50 years ago.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “I am calling on the people of Derry to come on to the streets and demand full equality for our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters.

“In 1968, the people of Derry took to the streets to march for civil rights, 50 years on, there is still more to be done, including the extension of marriage equality across the island of Ireland.



“Pride is first and foremost a protest, but also a fantastic opportunity to send a loud and colourful message that Derry stands against inequality and discrimination.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, speaking today on the 50th anniversary of one of the first civil rights marches between Coalisland and Dungannon, said the full realisation of LGBTQ+ rights was unfinished business in the North.

"The SDLP will not be found wanting when it comes to building an equal society; whether that be delivering for Irish language speakers, our LGBT+ citizens, ethnic minorities and asylum seekers, the disabled, victims of our troubled past and many more.

"In a time where equality has been reduced to mere slogans on placards, the SDLP by design is and has always been committed to the securing of civil rights for all,” he said.

The People Before Profit Alliance's Shaun Harkin, meanwhile, said: "Decades of campaigning and protest by the LGBTQ+ community and their allies has won important rights and made great progress in tackling homophobia, transphobia and biphobia.

"The success of 25 years of Pride in Derry, and in many other places is a tribute to the relentless and fearless work of campaigners.

"But basic rights are still denied here in the North."

The Foyle Pride parade departs the Waterside Railway Station bound for the Guildhall at 2 p.m. on Saturday.