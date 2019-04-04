PSNI probing suspicious approach caution against social media rumours

An 18-year-old girl was not physically harmed when she was reportedly the subject of a suspicious approach in the Brandywell area on Wednesday night.

The PSNI, who are investigating the incident, which reportedly involved a group of people in a southern registered van, have cautioned against the circulation of rumours on social media.

"We are aware of reports circulating on various social media pages about a suspicious approach in the Lecky Road area last night just after 8 p.m.," the force stated.

"While we want everyone to be safe, some of the stories circulating online could cause undue fear. The facts so far are that we have identified and spoken to the 18 year old lady and we have carried out enquiries in the area to establish more detail about the light coloured van and its occupants.

"The young lady was not physically harmed. At this stage we want to hear from anyone who saw a van in the area, possibly a southern registration. Ring us on 101 quoting reference 1318 of April 3," the PSNI pleaded.