PSNI warns Derry to batten down the hatches until Storm Brendan blows over

The PSNI in Derry have urged people to batten down the hatches until Storm Brendan blows over.

"It goes without saying that the weather is treacherous today as Storm Brendan gives us its best shot," said the PSNI.

"Can we suggest that only necessary journeys are taken today if possible? There will inevitably be trees down, buildings damaged and road traffic collisions so get the fire and 'comfies' on and take it easy.

"On the way home remember to call in with our elderly or vulnerable neighbours to make sure they have everything they need as well," police added.