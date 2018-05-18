PSNI weapons expert encourages people to attend library gun registration roadshow

A police weapons expert has encouraged gun owners to attend an event in the Central Library on Monday to learn how to fill in their firearms forms online.

PSNI Firearms and Explosives Branch, Nichola Murphy, encouraged people to come along to a special roadshow in the the library on Monday, May 21.

There will be two sessions, one running from 4.00 p.m. to 6.15 p.m., the second between 6.15 p.m. and 7.45 p.m.

She said: “From the beginning of June anyone wishing to complete the Change of Address, Cancellation or Europass forms will now be able to do so online.

"Working in partnership with NI Direct and Ignite we are hosting a number of Roadshows in Derry which will provide a step by step guide to Firearms certificate holders on the use of the three new online forms.

“I would encourage anyone who is a firearms certificate holder to come to one of the Derry Central Library roadshows as this will allow them the opportunity to complete one or all three forms online.

"The Firearms and Explosives Branch will supply laptops and tablets for the attendees to assist them completing the forms.

“We have also developed a set of guidelines on how to complete the forms online which will be available on our website from the beginning of June.”

Please confirm your attendance by contacting Gwen Sweeney at the Police Service of Northern Ireland on gwen.sweeney@psni.pnn.police.uk or telephone the non-emergency number 101 Ext: 33650.

Please arrive 15 minutes prior to each session. Tea and coffee will be available.

For further information please log onto www.psni.police.uk/advice_information/firearms/online-application-information/