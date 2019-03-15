Public consultation on green infrastructure

Derry City & Strabane District Council plus a range of partners have formally announced details of an ambitious new Green Infrastructure Plan 2019 – 2032 for the City and District.

The plan and public consultation was launched by Mayor John Boyle at the Green Infrastructure (GI) and Climate Change Conference thatat the Guildhall earlier this week.

Consultation eventswill take place on Wednesday March 20 at the Guildhall and Thursday March 21 at the Alley Theatre in Strabane from 1:00p, to 8:00pm. Mayor Boyle said the views of the public were central to bringing forward the key objectives. “This is a hugely significant document that has the potential to make real and lasting changes to our local environment,” he said.“We really want to engage with the public and get everyone to have their say.”

GI is an interconnected network of multi-functional spaces, which provide environmental, economic and social benefits. It is mostly green spaces that are vegetated (woodlands, public parks and allotments) and blue spaces that are waterways (rivers, canals, reservoirs and lakes).

Christine Doherty, Council’s Lead Officer for Green Infrastructure, said: “The GI Plan is a radical new approach that requires a change to the way we think about and value our green and blue spaces. It highlights that these areas provide a range of benefits including providing ecosystem services - essential benefits that people obtain from the environment - helping mitigate the impact of climate change, improving public parks, play areas, food-growing opportunities and the development of greenways.”

Further information is available at www.derrystrabane.com/GI where you can view and provide feedback on the GI Plan.