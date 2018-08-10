Public to hear of plans for major new N.W. Learning Disability Centre

Local learning disability charity, Destined, is inviting people to a public information event to discuss its proposed North West Learning Disability Centre.

The event will be held in the Destined Centre at the Foyle Valley Railway Museum, Foyle Road starting at 1.00pm on Monday next, August 13.

Destined has signed contracts with the builders Woodvale Construction who intend to be on site from Monday, August 20.

The project of works is expected to continue through until April 2019.

It is proposed to develop a centre in Derry that will provide across the North West for people with learning disabilities.

The new facility will cater for children at crèche age right through to older people.

This will be the first centre of its type across the North of Ireland and will engage all levels within the mainstream community.

Dermot O’Hara, Destined Manager said: “We are having the information event to discuss our proposals for the new Learning Disabilities Centre and we want to allow people to hear what our plans are and as importantly to allow people the opportunity to have an input as well.”

He continued “It is important that people living in the North West express their views on what their needs are and how these are considered in this major new development.”

Mr. O’Hara said that as well as establishing a crèche and nursery facility, the centre proposes to contain a youth club as well as an after school club.

There will also be a cafe and restaurant, which will have a pontoon on the River Foyle and a tourism project including the museum and cruiser on the river.

A learning disability specific training project is envisioned, with a play park and relaxation garden also planned.

The new facility is also expected to involve a horticultural project and community allotments, ICT suite and education facilities.

In addition, the new facility will include a car wash and taxi business.

The information event is being held as part of Destined’s contribution to the Gasyard Feile and an open invitation is invited for all to come along at lunchtime on Monday next.

Tea and coffee will also be offered to those attending the information day.