Public urged to get behind HURT in National Lottery Awards final

Music star Professor Green has urged local people to get behind Derry-based charity HURT (Have Your Tomorrows) after it reached the finals of the National Lottery Awards.

The rapper was speaking as the annual search for the public’s favourite National Lottery-funded projects begins.

HURT, which is a family support group and suicide prevention charity offering help to people that are suffering from addiction in the Derry area, is competing in the ‘Best Health Project’ category.

HURT beat off stiff competition from more than 700 organisations to reach the public voting stage in this year’s National Lottery Awards, which celebrate the inspirational people and projects who do extraordinary things with National Lottery funding.

The organisation with the most votes will be crowned the winner and receive a £5,000 cash prize, a National Lottery Awards trophy and attend a star-studded awards ceremony to be broadcast on BBC One on September 26.

Sadie O’Reilly, HURT founder and co-ordinator, said: “Everyone at HURT is delighted to have reached the finals of the National Lottery Awards 2018.

“Funding from the National Lottery has allowed our organisation to run talks and workshops about drugs and alcohol to hundreds of young people in schools across the north-west and work thousands of people with addiction issues.

“It would mean a great deal for everyone involved in the service to win this award and we would appeal to everyone in Derry and the surrounding area to get behind our campaign and vote for us.”

HURT has received £1.6m of National Lottery funding through the Big Lottery Fund.

Musician, activist and National Lottery Awards Ambassador, Professor Green, urged people to get behind HURT.

He said: “It’s thanks to National Lottery players, who raise over £30 million each week for good causes, that extraordinary projects like those in the finals of the National Lottery Awards are possible.

“HURT (Have Your Tomorrows) is doing an incredible job for the benefit of its local community and the work they do is hugely impressive. So what are you waiting for? Give them your support and get voting!”

To vote for HURT go to lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards

You can also follow the campaign on Twitter: #NLAwards, and voting runs from 9am on June 27 until midnight on July 27.

All voting for the Awards will be independently adjudicated and verified by Electoral Reform Services.