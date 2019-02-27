Public urged to give their views on future of Prehen Boathouse

Local people have been urged to give their views on the future of Prehen Boathouse at a forthcoming public consultation event in Derry next week.

Speaking after Derry City and Strabane District Council publicised it’s intention to hold a public consultation event on the currently vacant riverside facility next Wednesday, March 6, SDLP Waterside Councillor Martin Reilly said:

“The announcement of a public consultation on the future of the Prehen Boathouse is a welcome development in the stages of deciding how best to use this space on the underused asset that is the River Foyle.

“I would encourage sporting groups, nearby residents and anyone who wants us to develop the riverfront constructively to get involved in this process and make sure their voices are heard.”

Colr. Reilly added: “The event commences on 6th March between 4pm and 9pm in the Loughs Agency Building on the Victoria Road and I hope to see a large attendance.”

Plans to develop a new pontoon at the Prehen Boathouse alongside other developments at the Daisyfield and Brandywell Sports Centre were to be progressed after members of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Health and Community Committee gave the green light for consultants and business cases for the capital projects last summer.