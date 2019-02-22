Publicans raise Waterloo Street CCTV blind spots

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has said a meeting with a number of local publicans on Waterloo Street has highlighted a concern about blind spots in CCTV coverage.

The blind spots have been identified along the Castle Street/Waterloo Street area.

Speaking after the meeting, Colr. Duddy said: “I met with a number of local publicans to discuss issues that they were encountering on a daily basis and how they could be resolved.

“A lot of work and investment has gone on in the general Waterloo Street area over the past few years and in many ways it is key to the day and night-time economy of our city centre.

“One of the issues raised with me is that there are a number of places in Castle Street/ Waterloo Street where there are blind spots for the CCTV cameras.

“Derry is a friendly city but we can’t be naive, there are the odd occasions were incidents do take place. It’s important that people are and do feel safe out and about in our city centre particularly at night time and that all areas are picked up by the cameras.

“I have now begun engagements with the City Centre Initiative to see what options are available to resolve this situation as quickly as possible,” Colr. Duddy added.

CCTV was introduced in the city centre after a Community Safety Audit begun in 1999 was undertaken.

The audit had recommended that a CCTV Scheme be introduced into the city.